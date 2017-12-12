Hoggard senior honored at Carolina Panthers game

Hoggard High School's Christian Hollar was one of 10 student-athletes in the Carolinas to be honored at the Carolina Panthers football game on Sunday.

Hollar, a senior who played middle linebacker for the Vikings, was recognized in an on-field ceremony during the Panthers' 31-24 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.

The Carolina Panthers Community Captain program honors 10 student-athletes who excel in their sport, the classroom and their community. Each community captain received a personalized Panthers game ball and had their name and photo displayed on the stadium jumbotron.

To be considered a community captain, students must maintain a 3.0 or higher grade point average, perform voluntary community service, write an essay and be nominated by a high school official or media member. All high school varsity football players and female varsity athletes are eligible.

In addition to being a Hoggard captain, Hollar made all-conference and all-area teams last season. He has lettered in four sports and excelled in the classroom as well through the international baccalaureate and advanced placement courses.

In 2016, Hollar started a club called Hollar for Help, which assists academically distressed student-athletes at Hoggard increase their core grade point averages. All of the athletes who participated in Hollar for Help last year earned NC High School Athletic Association eligibility.

