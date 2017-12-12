Don't trash your holiday lights; recycle them instead

More than 400 pounds of holiday lights have been recycled through an initiative by Keep New Hanover Beautiful, according to a tweet from New Hanover County. (Source: WECT)

We're up to 400+ pounds of holiday lights that have been recycled in New Hanover County! Find a location near you to recycle your broken lights: https://t.co/oSfNZryHJt. pic.twitter.com/LhVxCjDr7I — New Hanover County (@NewHanoverCo) December 11, 2017

Broken, old, or burned out lights can be recycled in marked, blue containers found at all four New Hanover County public libraries, the mobile HazWagon, the household hazardous waste facility, and the Wrightsville Beach Recycling Center.

"There's a very simple way that the lights can be recycled and then that money from the recycling of the lights goes back into more beautification programs for the county," said Susan DeMarco, reference librarian with New Hanover County.

The light recycling program began Nov. 22 and will continue until Jan. 5.

For more information about the light recycling initiative, click or tap here: https://libguides.nhcgov.com/newse/recycle

