Investigators: Man tampers with ankle bracelet in exchange for sexual favors

A GPS monitoring service employee has been arrested and charged after a woman accused him of tampering with her ankle bracelet in exchange for sexual favors.

According to an arrest warrant, Jose Bustamante, 56, of Hampstead, was taken into custody Nov. 27 and charged with three counts of obstruction of justice. Search warrants list Bustamante as an employee of Reliant Monitoring Services. Nathaniel Gary, executive vice president of the company, said Bustamante was fired shortly after his arrest.

Investigators say Bustamante met the woman, who was not named in the report, at a hotel on Market Street Nov. 21.

The woman claims Bustamante told her to take her pants off in order for him to put on the ankle bracelet. The woman told detectives Bustamante didn't have sex with her but said he pushed her face down on the bed and "humped" her with his pants on.

The woman told investigators Bustamante made a comment about videotaping the encounter and posting it online. She told Bustamante she did not want her face exposed in the video. Investigators say the woman has an audio recording of the entire encounter.

Officers arrested Bustamante on Nov. 27 and set a court date for Dec. 14. He has since bonded out of jail.

