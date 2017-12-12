Greenfield tree lighting set for Thursday

The City of Wilmington will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony at the world's largest Rotary wheel in Greenfield Lake Park on Thursday, Dec. 14. (Source: City of Wilmington)

The City of Wilmington will hold its annual tree lighting ceremony at the world's largest Rotary wheel in Greenfield Lake Park on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The event, which is free and open to the public, will take place at 1941 Amphitheater Dr. next to the amphitheater.

Entertainment is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. with the tree lighting at 6 p.m. and a visit by Santa Claus.

At 7 p.m., the movie Polar Express will be shown in the amphitheater. Beverages and snacks will be available for purchase. The movie is first come, first serve. The amphitheater seats 900 and can hold another 300 people standing.

