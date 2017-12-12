Repaving of Gillette Drive completed

Crews have finished repaving Gillette Drive between South Live Oak Parkway and Knollwood Drive. (Source: City of Wilmington)

The repaving of the road follows a stormwater project in the area.

City officials say crews used a new repair method where grout is injected into spaces and cracks around a stormwater pipe located under a road to create a water-tight seal. They say the repair is not only cheaper and quicker but it eliminated the need to dig deep holes into the road that block traffic.

If weather permits, crews will repave Gregory Road and Banbury Lane on Thursday and Friday. Officials said that there will be single-lane closures and that two-way traffic will be maintained at all times.

