Food Lion celebrates 60th birthday by rehabbing 60 area food pantries

Salvation Deliverance Church in Leland is being refurbished by local Food Lion employees as part of the company's "Great Pantry Makeover" event. (Source: WECT)

It was wall to wall people at the food pantry behind the Salvation Deliverance Church in Leland Tuesday. They weren't there for food or clothing, but instead volunteering to give the pantry a much-needed facelift.

“Oh, I have to worry about this breaking down every day,” Director Shirley Freeman said of the freezer. "This old freezer isn’t reliable anymore and we can’t afford to lose food.”

The pantry is being refurbished by local Food Lion employees as part of the company's Great Pantry Makeover event.

They didn’t just stop by either. The Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina nominated Salvation and Deliverance Family Worship Center for the Great Pantry Makeover.

“We’re just excited to be here,” Angela Wheeler said. “We’re going to be painting, hanging a door, and stocking food once it comes.”

Food Lion is remodeling and stocking the shelves at more than 60 local food pantries across 10 states.

Tuesday’s makeover was no coincidence. It coincides with Food Lion’s 60th anniversary.

“We’re a local partner, helping local people,” said Jimmy Jones, Food Lion’s director of operations. “We’re glad we’re able to help, especially this time of year.”

The pantry behind Salvation Deliverance Church on Northwest Road helps to feed and clothe roughly 75 families a month.

