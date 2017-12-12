DO YOU KNOW THIS WOMAN? Leland police seek to ID larceny suspect

The Leland Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a woman wanted in connection with a larceny at Walmart earlier this month.

According to police, the incident happened on December 1.

The woman was last seen leaving the store in an older model white Buick sedan, police say.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Berry at 910-332-5003.

