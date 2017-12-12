SCAM: Caller claims to be law enforcement in neighboring county

The Pender County Sheriff's Office said the victim, in this case, paid the bail using prepaid credit cards as instructed by the caller. (Source: Pixabay)

The Pender County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fraud where the victim receives a phone call from someone pretending to be a law enforcement officer in a neighboring county.

Apparently, the caller says the victim's spouse has warrants and need to pay $1,000 bail. The caller provides a number that seems to be a legitimate office within the New Hanover County court system.

The Pender County Sheriff's Office said the victim, in this case, paid the bail using prepaid credit cards as instructed by the caller.

Officials say there are occasions when a legitimate law enforcement official may contact someone regarding the service of a warrant or legal process, however, they do not ask for payment using prepaid credit cards.

Any fines, fees or money owed as a result of a civil judgment or criminal action will typically be paid in person at one of three locations: Magistrates Office, Clerk of Court offices, or at the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone who is contacted and advised that they are a party to a civil or criminal action can contact the Clerk of Court or the Sheriff’s Office for confirmation.

There are many scams circulating as the holidays approach. If you find yourself a target of one of these scams, please contact your local law enforcement agency before sending money to anyone that you do not know.

