Man convicted of NHC double murder dies from apparent suicide in prison

A man who pleaded guilty to a double murder in New Hanover County in 2011 died from an apparent suicide at a Lumberton prison Monday, according to the NC Department of Public Safety.

Officers at Lumberton Correctional Institution found Gerard Edward Altman, 42, unresponsive in his inmate dormitory around 3:40 a.m., according to officials.

Prison medical staff and local paramedics worked to resuscitate Altman who later died at a local hospital just before 5:20 p.m.

Altman was sentenced in 2011 to consecutive life terms after he pleaded guilty to killing his adoptive mother, Laura Gallagher, and her husband James Gallagher.

The couple was found stabbed and beaten inside their home on Westridge Court in Ogden on Feb. 4, 2009.

