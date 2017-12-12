Students learn about their future at career fair

While most students are focused on their upcoming Christmas break, students at Acme Delco Middle School on Tuesday learned about their future.

The school hosted a career day for all of the sixth, seventh, and eighth-grade students. Representatives from a dozen businesses talked with the students about the skills needed to get jobs in fields including banking, real estate, home health care and hair styling and journalism.

The Acme Delco-Riegelwood Fire and Rescue squad and the Columbus County sheriffs department were also on hand to talk about careers as emergency response and law enforcement.

Principal Kevin Toman said this is the first time in a few years that the school has hosted an event like this. He said the positive turnout is just another example of how the local community supports this school.

“We’re just all about helping the kids,” said school counselor David Waddell. “Even if we just touch one kid today and help them find a career that interests them, that’s today’s purpose.’

