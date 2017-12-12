Volunteers plant 12 trees around Wilmington to bring shade, beauty

Volunteers with the Wilmington Tree Commission, Alliance for Cape Fear Trees, and Cape Fear Garden Club are planting 12 trees around the city of Wilmington this afternoon. (SOURCE: WECT)

Volunteers with the Wilmington Tree Commission, Alliance for Cape Fear Trees, and Cape Fear Garden Club planed 12 trees around the city Tuesday afternoon.

The new foliage was planted at Greenfield Lake Park and Wade Park with the goal of enhancing Wilmington’s urban canopy. This is the fifth consecutive year the groups have teamed up to plant trees around the city.

The trees provide several benefits for the human habitat, according to Sherry O'Daniel, chair of the Wilmington Tree Commission.

"They help with the urban heat index, so they cool down the city," O'Daniel said. Benefits also include filtering out storm water, reducing flooding by absorbing rainwater, providing a wildlife habitat, and filtering sunlight and the air.

Arborists were on site assisting with the planting.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.