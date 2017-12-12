Crews quickly extinguish fire at Duck & Dive

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire at a Wilmington pub Tuesday morning. (Source: Wilmington Fire Department)

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire at a Wilmington pub Tuesday morning.

The fire took place at Duck & Dive, which is located at 114 Dock Street, around 9 a.m. Crews successfully extinguished the fire 7 minutes later.

Smoke and fire damage was minimal, according to a tweet by the Wilmington Fire Department.

Commercial Structure fire at Duck and Dive 114 dock street. Fire quickly extinguished by interior attack. Smoke and fire damage minimal. Fire is out at this time. pic.twitter.com/VkNEQQIaT6 — WilmingtonFD (@WilmingtonFD) December 12, 2017

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

