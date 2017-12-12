Crews quickly extinguish fire at Duck & Dive - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Crews quickly extinguish fire at Duck & Dive

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire at a Wilmington pub Tuesday morning. (Source: Wilmington Fire Department) Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire at a Wilmington pub Tuesday morning. (Source: Wilmington Fire Department)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire at a Wilmington pub Tuesday morning.

The fire took place at Duck & Dive, which is located at 114 Dock Street, around 9 a.m. Crews successfully extinguished the fire 7 minutes later.

Smoke and fire damage was minimal, according to a tweet by the Wilmington Fire Department.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the fire.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly