CCSO: Tabor City man stabbed during argument

A Tabor City man told deputies that he was stabbed in the back during an argument with another man Monday.

According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. at 43 April Drive in Tabor City.

The 44-year-old victim said he was arguing with another man when he was attacked with a knife. The victim was stabbed once in the back.

There is no word if an arrest has been made in the case as of Tuesday morning.

