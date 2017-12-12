Daughtry to perform at Wilson Center

Daughtry is scheduled to perform at the Wilson Center on March 14, Cape Fear Community College officials announced Tuesday. (Source: Daughtry)

Daughtry has released four albums since appearing on the fifth season of American Idol.

Cape Fear Stage Members can purchase tickets beginning Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. at capefearstage.com.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. at capefearstage.com and at 2 p.m. by calling Ticket Central at 910-362-7999 or going to the ticket box office at the Wilson Center.

