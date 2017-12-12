1,000 angels need to be turned in

The Salvation Army angel tree program will wrap up this week but Major Craddock is concerned because over 1,000 taken from the tree have not been turned in.

Anyone who has an angel needs to purchase gifts and return them to the Salvation Army by December 15. You also still have time to pick up an angel. Each angel lists a child's name, age, sizes for clothing, and gift ideas.

The Salvation Army is hoping to make sure 3,000 children will have gifts under the Christmas tree.

