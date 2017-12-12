One man dies, another injured in Whiteville shooting

One man died and another was injured in a shooting in Whiteville late Monday night. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to Hal Lowder with the City of Whiteville, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim at the Happy Mart Convenience Store at the corner of JK Powell Blvd. and Virgil St. just before 11:30 p.m.

Officers found two men with apparent gunshot wounds sitting in a vehicle in front of the store.

Both victims were taken to Columbus Regional Hospital where one of the men died. The other victim is in stable condition.

Officers secured multiple shell casings at the scene. The SBI has been contacted to assist the Whiteville Police Department's Investigations Unit with the case.

Lowder said officials will release more information once next of kin has been notified and the preliminary investigation is complete.

