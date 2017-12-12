Volunteers needed to help deliver Christmas Eve dinners

The Cape Fear Volunteer Center is looking for volunteers to help spread cheer and deliver dinners on Christmas Eve. (Source: Pixabay)

The Cape Fear Volunteer Center is looking for volunteers to help spread cheer and deliver dinners on Christmas Eve.

The group is providing Christmas Eve dinner to 1,000 food-insecure families in the area.

Organizers say they are in need of 120 cars equipped with drivers and 'elves' to help deliver the meals.

All deliveries should be completed by around noon.

Those interested in helping can register here.

