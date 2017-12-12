Longtime Tillis aide leaving to join consulting firm

A longtime adviser and aide to North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis is leaving his job to join a national Republican political consulting and polling firm. (Source: WECT)

Jordan Shaw will become executive vice president at OnMessage Inc. The company announced Tuesday that Shaw will open an office for OnMessage in Charlotte, where he's been working as Tillis' state director since Tillis went to Capitol Hill in early 2015. Just before that Shaw managed Tillis' winning 2014 Senate campaign over Democratic incumbent Kay Hagan.

Shaw is a Virginia native who previously worked as a North Carolina Republican Party spokesman and Tillis' communications director while Tillis was state House speaker.

OnMessage has worked with Tillis and three other North Carolina members of Congress - Republicans David Rouzer, Virginia Foxx and Richard Hudson.

