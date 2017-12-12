Carolina Beach looks to terminate dredging contract

The Town of Carolina Beach will look to terminate a contract for its lake dredging project on Tuesday night. (Source: WECT)

Town Manager Michael Cramer said he would recommend council stop the contract with Civil Works Construction until permits could be secured for future dredging.

The project stopped back in August, and Cramer said close to a $1 million has been spent up to this point.

