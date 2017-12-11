$10K donation provides big boost to Weller's Wheels charity drive

More than 260 bicycles have been donated to Weller's Wheels this holiday season. (Source: WECT)

The annual Weller's Wheels drive went into high gear with a generous donation for bikes.

Wilmington residents Jennifer and Draughon Cranford donated $10,000 to purchase bikes for local children.

135 bikes were purchased with the money given by the Cranfords.

Over 260 bikes were donated Friday to Weller's Wheels. All of the bikes were delivered to the Salvation Army for distribution to local families.

The deadline to donate to Weller's Wheels and WECT's Holiday Smiles Toy Drive is Thursday.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.