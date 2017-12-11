Brunswick C.C. men's basketball looking to build off hot start

The Brunswick Community College men’s basketball team is having fun, and that comes from winning.



The Dolphins have started the season 9-1.

“Winning some games helps us find out what our guys can do and get some confidence” BCC sophomore Saadiq Johnson said.

Head coach Walter Shaw said he believes his team’s great start comes from hard work in practice.

“These guys have come together, gelled well, working hard together,” Shaw said. “We are trying to bring excitement back to our campus and area about Brunswick Community College basketball.”

Fans are buying into the team’s up and down brand of basketball. The Dolphins are averaging 96 points per game.

“We love to move the ball and we love to see other guys share the ball and see other guys score,” sophomore Devin Hutchinson said.

Early victories have the team looking ahead to bigger things. Brunswick is hoping to get back to the national tournament for the first time since 2010.



“We think we should compete for national tournament play every year,” Shaw said. “We don’t know if we are a program that can get there every year based on our situation. There are some programs that invest more than we do, but we think we can put a team together and compete there.”

