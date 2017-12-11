Small change made to minutes at short H2GO board meeting

Three of the five H2GO Brunswick Regional Water and Sewer board members attended a meeting Monday night that lasted less than five minutes.

The board's only action at the meeting was to make small changes to the minutes of a Nov. 28 meeting, and then vote to accept those minutes.

During the Nov. 28 meeting, the previous H2GO board's majority voted to transfer the utility's assets to the Town of Belville.

That meeting took place before current commissioner Bill Beer was sworn onto the H2GO board. Beer won an open seat in the Nov. 7 municipal election, which swayed the board's majority from 3-2 in support of construction of a proposed reverse osmosis plant to 3-2 in opposition.

The current board voted to change the minutes of the Nov. 28 meeting in two places, including a request to put quotation marks around the word operations.

When asked why the board made the adjustment, Commissioner Jeff Gerken said Monday night the resolution brought up in the Nov. 28 meeting was never put into the agenda in writing.

"We don't feel that the resolution passed (on Nov. 28) has anything whatsoever to do with H2GO's operations," Gerken said when asked about the changes. "(The resolution to transfer assets) was done simply to undo the results of the election on Nov. 7."

According to Gerken, Commissioner Carl Antos said at the Nov. 28 meeting that he wanted to bring up a resolution regarding H2GO operations. Gerken says it is the current board's claim that the transfer of assets to Belville had nothing to do with H2GO's operations.

Gerken said the word operations may have been in quotations when Antos said he wanted it added to the agenda.

On Wednesday, there will be a hearing in Brunswick County Superior Court regarding the temporary restraining order the Town of Leland obtained to block the transfer of H2GO's assets to Belville. Gerken said that hearing is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.

