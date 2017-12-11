States pushing to use fentanyl for executions

According to the Washington Post, two states are taking steps to introduce fentanyl, a leading killer in the opioid epidemic, as a new way to carry out executions.

While Nevada and Nebraska are pushing to bring the powerful drug to the execution table, the report states doctors and death penalty opponents argue fentanyl could lead to more botched executions.

North Carolina, which is all too familiar with the deadly drug, was not listed as a state interested in the change. A state spokesperson did not immediately return a call in reference to the state's stance on the issue.

Regardless of the state's response, New Hanover and Pender County District Attorney Ben David said the Cape Fear community should pay close attention to the story.

"If our state or any other is seriously contemplating using that to execute prisoners, why would you voluntarily inject it into yourself?" David asked.

If state prisons used fentanyl in executions, it's likely the drug wouldn't be used often. There haven't been any executions in the state since 2006.

David said because of that, state leaders should not immediately move to stock up on fentanyl for the prisons.

