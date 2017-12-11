Palestinian-American fears for family's safety amid protests

Mussa Agil, a Wilmington man, fears for his family's safety amid the unrest in Jerusalem. (Source: WECT)

Mussa Agil watches the protests erupting in Jerusalem and fears one day he will call his relatives, who live in Jerusalem, and they won't pick up the phone.

"They have some kind of total despair. No one is going to be there to protect them," Agil explained.

The Wilmington man says the family's worries were only enhanced once President Donald Trump decided to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"They are protesting. They are not going to schools. They are not opening up their shops," Agil said. "They are protesting their general strike for a few days. We don't know how long it's going to last. They feel the radical groups will take over."

Agil explained his family members are concerned the chaos erupting from violent, deadly protests will open the door for radical and extremist groups to take advantage of the Palestinian people.

Jerusalem has long dominated the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Israel has always considered Jerusalem its capital.

The BBC reports Palestine has always considered East Jerusalem as a future site for a Palestinian state.

"You kind of feel the resentment. You kind of feel the pain," Agil said. "The capital city you claim to have or want is gone now forever."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.