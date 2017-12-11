Javonte Williams verbally commits to North Carolina

Wallace-Rose Hill senior running back Javonte Williams has verbally committed to attend and play football at North Carolina.

The 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back helped lead the Bulldogs to a 35-28 overtime victory over Reidsville in the 2A state championship game on Saturday at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. Williams rushed for 207 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries, and was named the game’s Most Outstanding Performer.

Williams plans to graduate from high school early and enroll at North Carolina in January, according to Wallace-Rose Hill head coach Kevin Motsinger.

As a senior, Williams rushed for 2,271 yards and 27 touchdowns. He also caught 13 passes for 363 yards and five more scores.

Williams had offers from Army, Harvard, Furman, Coastal Carolina, Charlotte, Gardner Webb, Elon, Yale, and Navy.

