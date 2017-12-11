Have holiday fun indoors at Ingram Planetarium

Looking for a holiday activity that will keep you indoors?

The Ingram Planetarium at Sunset Beach may be just the place.

Planetarium manager Katherine Hunt was on Monday's First at Four to discuss two shows: Laser Holidays - A Holiday Light Show and Season of Light.

Laser Holidays features colorful laser images displayed on the planetarium's dome ceiling while holiday music plays.

Season of Light provides insight into why winter, the coldest and darkest season, features some of the warmest and brightest celebrations of the year.

The Season of Light shows are held at noon and 6 p.m. and Laser Holidays takes place at 7 p.m.

Tickets for non-members are $9.50 for adults, $8.50 for seniors (62 and older) and $7.50 for children (ages 3-12). Kids ages 2 and under get in free.

Click here for more information.

