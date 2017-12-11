Salvation Army bell ringer gets a different ring in a holiday fairy tale

Tis the season for the ringing of the bells and the smiling faces out at all the stores collecting donations in their bright red kettles for the Salvation Army.

Tonya Sidbury is a staple at the Porter's Neck Walmart where she dresses in red suede boots to go with her red apron and bright silver hoop earrings.

She's been ringing the bell at the big box store for more than four years.

"I love to do it, love it, love it, love it," she said with a smile. "It's a wonderful thing. I love it and I could do it all day long."

Notice how many times Sidbury said love? That four-letter word will soon take on a whole new meaning for her.

Sidbury spends each day gleefully greeting customers and employees alike.

"Everyone is so wonderful. They tell me I brighten their day," Sidbury said. "Some people tell me I'm the reason why they come to work, so it makes me feel good, touches my heart."

On Dec. 14, 2016, Sidbury noticed a passerby after greeting a few shoppers.

"I was watching him come across the road, and as he was coming in, I could see a yellow arrow just pointing at the back of his head like, 'Is this for real?'" she said.

That man was Perry London.

"He turned around and he came back out and we stood out here and we talked," Sidbury said. "He spent countless days out here with me while I rang the bell."

Perry the passerby would soon become the bell ringer's prince.

"He is my wonderful king, my amazing grace," Sidbury said as the two embraced.

"She has a lot of energy. She has a great spirit. She is a people person," London said. "I don't think she ever met a stranger. She always can put a smile on anyone's face. She has a special gift and I am so glad to share that gift with her."

A queen that met her king, and got a ring.

After Sidbury is done ringing her holiday bell, she and London will soon hear some other bells. They are planning to be married March 17 in the Hampstead area.

Copryright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.



