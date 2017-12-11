Crews respond to rollover vehicle accident downtown

The scene at at accident on Dock and South Fifth streets Monday. (Source: WECT)

Motorists should avoid the area of a vehicle accident in downtown Wilmington on Monday afternoon.

According to New Hanover County Dispatch, the first call for the accident on Dock and South Fifth Street came in at 5:01 p.m. Photos from the scene show one vehicle rolled over on its side with significant front end damage to another vehicle.

One person was removed from the rolled over car using the jaws of life, but no injuries have been reported.

A lieutenant with the Wilmington Police Department said one of the vehicles ran a stop sign and hit the other vehicle, causing it to roll over onto its side. The lieutenant did not have information on the driver of either vehicle, but said he expects charges to be filed against the person who ran the stop sign.

Wilmington police, fire and EMS crews responded to the accident.

