Jon Reep kicks off week of shows in his home state at Dead Crow Comedy Room

By this point in his career, Jon Reep is probably well versed in the way things work in show business.

As a successful stand-up comedian and actor, Reep has an agent and a manager and they do most of the work booking Reep's shows at clubs all over the country.

But there is still something special about a comedian, even a famous one, calling up the owner of a venue and asking if there is any stage time available.

That's what Reep did recently before his scheduled run of shows at Goodnights Comedy Club in Raleigh later this week, and that call led to two shows on Tuesday night at Dead Crow Comedy Room in Wilmington.

Reep, a Hickory native who won Season 5 of Last Comic Standing and stole several scenes playing Raymus in Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay, has known Dead Crow owner Timmy Sherrill for many years and said he took a hands-on approach to securing an appearance in Wilmington this week.

"I'll book it myself," Reep said. "My agents aren’t even getting a cut. It’s just me and Timmy. I’ll just call him and say, 'Hey man, you want to lump on an extra date to go with Goodnights?' And he’ll say, 'Sure.'"

The process worked. Reep's 7 p.m. show at Dead Crow sold out so quickly that he booked a second show at 9:30 p.m. That it happened without any press or promotion other than word of mouth and some internet circulation is a testament to Reep's popularity and to the receptiveness of Wilmington's comedy fans.

Reep got his start in comedy at Goodnights, but his North Carolina roots run beyond Raleigh, even though that's where he met Sherrill when Sherrill, who is also a stand-up, opened for him years ago.

In addition to returning to Hickory to visit family and annually headlining Goodnights, Reep also spent a summer in Wilmington shooting the final season of HBO's Eastbound and Down. He said he didn't have the opportunity to get on stage at Dead Crow then, but that doesn't affect his opinion of the club and the Port City.

"Dead Crow is great. I love Wilmington," said Reep, who has lived in Los Angeles for nearly two decades and maintains a busy schedule as a touring stand-up. "I met Timmy at Goodnights when he opened for me. This was years back. He goes, 'I run a club in Wilmington,' and I was like, 'We’ve gotta get down there.' Ever since then, every time I get a Raleigh gig, I’ll just call him and either ask him if I can add a Sunday-Monday or a Tuesday-Wednesday to that date."

Selling out a Tuesday show is no easy feat for most performers, and Reep's Goodnights shows begin Wednesday night so he won't have an extended stay in Wilmington this week.

That isn't because he doesn't want to be here after the Dead Crow shows.

"It feels great (selling out a Tuesday show)," Reep said. "It would be better if it were a theater (but) either way, it feels amazing. ... I wish I could hang out longer there. I have to leave after the show because I have to get up Wednesday morning and do radio (in Raleigh)."

