The Impact Club to donate more money to community

A club looking to make a difference in Wilmington is donating more money at its second meeting Monday night.

The Impact Club Wilmington is turning “small donations into huge impacts,” according to the club’s co-founder, Chris Spivey.

He said there are people in the area who want to help make a difference, but don’t have the money to do so. That’s where the Impact Club comes in. Club members commit to writing four $100 checks per year to then be donated into the community.

Club members nominate up to three charities each, and then those nominations are put into a box. Three are drawn at random, and those nonprofits make a presentation at the club’s meeting. Members vote for the one they think will make the most impact, and that nonprofit wins the money.

At the Impact Club’s first meeting in September, Communities in Schools of Cape Fear won. Marrio Jeter, the director of operations, gave the presentation on behalf of the nonprofit.

“It took us just a little bit to wrap our minds around the entire process of why would people come together and write checks for organizations and they want to make this huge impact not just of their dollars, but of the residual and the dollars that come from that,” Jeter said.

Communities in Schools of Cape Fear works with kids who are at risk of dropping out of 10 “targeted” schools in Pender and New Hanover counties, Louise Hicks, the executive director, said.

“From a nonprofit perspective, it’s incredible because it’s not just the amount of money that was provided. It was the whole new group of people," she said. "As important as the funding is, the exposure to a whole new group of people is just as impactful for us.”

The club gave Communities in Schools a $14,200 check. According to Hicks and Jeter, the money has been and will be used for funding afterschool programs, hiring tutors, buying school supplies and snacks, and other things.

“We can realize students going on college visits or students being able to be fitted for glasses that they need," Jeter said. "Students getting the basic needs and resources that they desperately need to go to class. These funds literally eliminate barriers that students have to the classroom and we are excited and we feel very fortunate and blessed that we’re able to allow that to happen for our students.”

That’s exactly what Spivey said he wanted to happen.

“We’re here to help. We care about you. We want to help you and we want to make a difference and it has been incredible to see how we’ve grown so far and I think we will continue to grow and grow and I think we’re already doing that,” Spivey said.

The club has gained almost 30 more members in its three months. Oasis NC, The Carousel Center and the Blue Ribbon Commission are the nonprofits presenting at Monday’s meeting. The winner will get almost $17,000.

