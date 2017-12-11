DA Office's therapy dog completes first week on job

The New Hanover County Courthouse's new facility dog, Potter, recently completed his first week on the job. (Source: WECT)

Potter's main role will be to work with the District Attorney's Office to help calm victims, witnesses and families as they go through difficult portions of trials.

"We believe that this is going to be a good bridge for them to be able to put down their guard a little bit as we get to know them and have to tell their stories in a courtroom," District Attorney Ben David said in an interview in September. "But also to make this a less threatening place because we need their strength and their courage when they testify and when they tell their stories for themselves. So that's going to happen in all sorts of cases. Particularly in our family violence unit and specifically in child abuse cases and child sex offense trials. We believe that Potter will really step up and be a wonderful addition to this office."

Potter spent his first week visiting New Hanover, Laney, Ashley and Hoggard high schools with David. The two also visited New Hanover County Traffic Court, Veterans Court and the Basic Law Enforcement Training Course.

Potter spent about four months at the Paws 4 People campus before he was moved to a West Virginia prison where carefully-screened inmates helped with his training.

David also completed 50 hours of specialized training with Potter.

