Port of Wilmington now part of USDA's cold treatment pilot program

The Port of Wilmington's participation in the USDA's Southeast In-Transit Cold Treatment pilot program will allow more direct imports of produce, port officials announced Monday. (Source: Port of Wilmington NC)

The Port of Wilmington's participation in the USDA's Southeast In-Transit Cold Treatment pilot program will allow more direct imports of produce, port officials announced Monday.

The port will implement both Phases One and Two of the program.

“We have been working hard to get this program approved since the demand from our customer base is very strong and they wanted to see this capability for Wilmington move forward,” said N.C. Ports Executive Director Paul J. Cozza.

Cold treatment is a "process whereby perishable fruits have their pulp brought to a certain temperature in order to fulfill USDA quarantine requirements for fruits entering the U.S.," officials said.

In Phase One of the program, fruits are chilled between 15 and 17 days at a specified temperature to protect against pests.

The Port of Wilmington is the first member of the pilot program to take part in Phase Two, which allows refrigerated cargo to finish its treatment schedule on terminal before being discharged.

“Phase Two opens up a totally new dimension for our Port and an option for importers to complete treatment after discharge, which is unique in the south/mid-Atlantic and only available at the Port of Wilmington at this time,” said Hans Bean, vice president of trade and development for N.C. Ports. “The addition of N.C. Ports to the program allows the Authority to serve the North Carolina grocery sector with fresh produce with our partner ocean carriers with multiple logistical and economic advantages."

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.