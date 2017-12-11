Family loses home in house fire in Supply

The house was fully engulfed in flames when crews arrived. (Source: Coastline VRS)

Crews are investigating a structure fire in Supply Sunday evening just before 10:30.

Firefighters arrived at 2161 Seashore Hills Road in Supply to find the home fully engulfed. There were no reported injuries, but the family living there has been displaced.

The Civietown Volunteer Fire Department and Brunswick County Fire Marshal's office are investigating.

