Pedestrian struck, killed by pickup truck in Brunswick County

The incident took place just after 9pm Sunday. (Source: Coastline VRS)

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a pickup truck Sunday night in Supply, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Sgt. King with the State Highway Patrol said the accident happened just after 9 p.m. on Holden Beach Road near the intersection with Oxpen Road.

Christina Bill was walking in the roadway on Holden Beach Road when she was hit by a Ford Ranger pickup truck that was traveling north.

Bill died at the scene, according to King.

No charges will be filed against the driver of the pickup truck.

