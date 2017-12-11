'Better Late Than Never' stars preview second season of hit NBC Show

'Better Late Than Never' stars William Shatner and Henry Winkler sit down to talk about season two of their hit show on NBC.

The NBC hit show "Better Late Than Never" returns to WECT with a special preview Monday, December 11.

The reality series stars television and sports stars William Shatner, Henry Winkler, Terry Bradshaw, George Foreman and comedian Jeff Dye.

Last season, the group took a tour across Asia, but this season they're facing a European adventure.

The squad travels to some of the world's most famous destinations, getting in a world of trouble along the way.

Two of the stars, William Shatner and Hentry Winkler, sat down with WECT to talk about season two and what viewers can expect to see.

The special preview of "Better Late Than Never" airs Dec. 11 at 10 p.m. on WECT. Season two gets underway with a two-hour special January 1.

