Murder suspect allegedly attacks detention center officer

A man charged in the murder of a homeless man is accused of attacking an officer at the New Hanover County Detention Center for the second time in the last seven months.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, Jaquan Copeland attacked an officer with a weapon Thursday night.

Details on the weapon used in the assault were not immediately available.

Brewer said the officer suffered superficial wounds. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution and released later that night.

Copeland, 25, is being held in connection to the shooting death of 47-year-old Steven Robert Barton in May. Eric Nathan Partin, 26, has also been charged with murder in the case.

In June, Copeland allegedly threw cleaning solution into an officer's face at the detention center and physically assaulted him. While trying to avoid a punch from Copeland, the deputy fell back and hit his head on a desk, Brewer said.

