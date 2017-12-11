DO THEY LOOK FAMILIAR? Police seek ID's of larceny suspects

The Surf City Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects wanted for taking items from Walmart last week.

According to Chief Ron Shanahan, two men distracted a cashier and made off with over $1,000 in merchandise from the store on Dec. 6.

The two men are facing charges of felony larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses.

They were seen leaving the store in a white minivan.

If anyone can identify either of the suspects please contact the Surf City Police Department at 910-328-7711 or email Detective Sgt. J. Hartsfield at jhartsfield@surfcitypolice.com.

