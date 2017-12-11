Two Wilmington men accused of violating gang injunction

Qwanelle Deshawn Ruffin and Alphonso Xavier McClendon (Source: New Hanover Co. Detention Center)

Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly violating an injunction against members of a Wilmington street gang meeting in public places.

According to Lt. Jerry Brewer with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office, Qwanelle Deshawn Ruffin and Alphonso Xavier McClendon were spotted in a vehicle together in the 4700 block of Market Street.

Brewer said this was a violation of a civil nuisance abatement action filed against the Folk Nation 720 Gangster Disciples and 24 of its members.

The Vice-Narcotics Unit stopped the vehicle, and heroin reportedly was found in Ruffin's possession.

Ruffin, 25, has been charged with:

possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

possession of heroin

maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance

possession of marijuana (less than 1/2 ounce)

possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance

possession of drug paraphernalia

resisting/delaying/obstructing public officers

His bond was set at $500,000.

Ruffin and McClendon both were charged with violation of a court order.

