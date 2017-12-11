Man charged with firing gun in backyard of home

A man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly fired multiple gunshots in the backyard of a residence on Maple Avenue.

According to Jennifer Dandron with the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the 4800 block of Maple Avenue in reference to a report of shots fired.

Officers found Olvin Samir Figueroa-Moreno at the residence armed with two firearms.

Dandron said Figueroa-Moreno resisted and threatened officers during his arrest. He also is accused of kicking a door and window of a patrol car before being subdued.

According to court records, he has been charged with:

discharging a firearm in the city limits

altering/removing serial numbers from guns

resisting/delaying/obstructing public officers

He was booked under an $8,000 bond.

