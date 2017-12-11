BCSO to hold medication dropoff at Walmarts on Saturday

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office will hold a medication dropoff at each Walmart in the county on Saturday, Dec. 16. (Source: WECT)

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office will hold a medication dropoff at each Walmart in the county on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Residents will be able to safely dispose of unused, unwanted or expired medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Needles will not be accepted at the dropoff.

