New Hanover Co. Sheriff's Office ask for public's help in locating missing teen

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate Virginia (Jenna) Maggie Renee’ Pleasant.

Pleasant is 15 years old with reddish medium length hair and brown eyes. She's 5’5”, 140 lbs.

She was reported missing Dec. 8. She was last seen at her home on Sidbury Road in Wilmington. She was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket, grey jogging pants. She attends Laney High School.

If you have information on her whereabouts, contact the NHCSO at 910-798-4191.

