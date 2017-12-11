Faith groups to hold vigil against gun violence

Some 25 Wilmington-area faith communities and grassroots organizations will come together Monday evening for a candlelight vigil to pray for an end to gun violence. (Source: Maria Ross)

Organizers say the vigil will feature prayers for victims, their families, and those working to end gun violence in the community.

This is the third annual December prayer vigil to be sponsored by local faith communities according to Don Arabian, spokesperson for Wilmington Faiths Against Gun Violence (WFAGV).

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at Riverfront Park. In case of inclement weather, the vigil will be held in the Great Hall at St. James Episcopal Church.

