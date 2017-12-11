Faith groups hold vigil against gun violence

Faith organizations came together Monday night to remember those lost to gun violence. (Source: WECT)

Some 25 Wilmington-area faith communities and grassroots organizations came together Monday evening for a candlelight vigil to pray for an end to gun violence.

Faith leaders delivered eight different prayers as dozens joined in prayer and remembrance.

Organizers said regardless of religion, political affiliation, race, or background, everyone should be united in combating violence.

On Monday night, community members, law enforcement, faith leaders, and elected officials did just that.

"It's important we stand for something," WFAGV co-founder Don Arabian said. "If we're just silent, that suggests that we condone the violence that we see in our community and our world."

The vigil featured prayers for victims, their families, and those working to end gun violence in the community.

“Whatever faith they are, if they believe in God, or whatever God they believe in, pray for change," Wilmington Assistant Police Chief Jim Varrone said. "Because it’s going to change by matter of law, or it’s going to change by faith. So one way or the other, we’ve got to do better here.”

This is the third annual December prayer vigil sponsored by local faith communities, according to Arabian.

The faith organizations involved with Wilmington Faiths Against Gun Violence (WFAGV) work together to support programs in the community, and advocate at the state level for an end to violence.

