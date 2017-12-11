Family escapes house fire in Brunswick Co.

A family is safe after escaping from their burning home Monday morning.

Brunswick Count 911 received a call about a fire at a mobile home 2065 Big Neck Road NW in Ash at 12:24 a.m. Monday.

A total of 18 firefighters with the Waccamaw Volunteer Fire Department, Calabash, Shallotte, Grissettown, and Old Dock responded to the fire.

“It’s pretty much gone. The inside’s gone. The floor has fallen out. In places, the ceiling’s falling down. They’re probably going to need another place to go,” said Chief Joe Smith with the Waccamaw Volunteer Fire Department.

Everyone inside the home escaped with no injuries. The Red Cross is helping the family. Fire crews had the fire out by 2:30 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but preliminary reports indicate it may have been an electrical problem.

“We won’t know until the fire marshal comes and does his inspection, but we are suspecting it was an electrical fire back in one of the bathrooms,” said Smith. “The people that were in there said they had a receptacle that was shorted out before."

Investigation likely will take place Monday morning.

