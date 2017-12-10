Community holds candlelight vigil for Mariah Woods

Community members in Onslow County held a vigil Sunday night for Mariah Woods. The vigil was part of World Candle Lighting Day, a day to remember children who have died too soon. (Source: WECT)

Community members in Onslow County held a vigil Sunday night for Mariah Woods. The vigil was part of World Candle Lighting Day, a day to remember children who have died too soon.

It has been a week since investigators found the body of the three-year-old in a creek in Pender County. This was two weeks after she was last seen in her home in Onslow County.

Earl Kimrey, the live-in boyfriend of Mariah’s mom, is charged with concealing Mariah’s death and lying about it to the police. He’s in the Onslow County jail under a $1 million bond.

At the vigil, Mariah’s family and community members lit candles, prayed and sang alongside first responders.

Organizers said and those who attended said they have been amazed at how the community has come together in the face of tragedy.

“There were so many that felt the same way that I did, that they were helpless and wanted to do something to show her love and respect and through this this has created healing for so very many, not just in our community, but throughout our nation,” Angela Wiles, who organized the vigil, said.

“We had talked with some people coming all the way from Raleigh, all over the place to come to pay tribute to her and seeing it start from that, with us just putting some pallets down and people just showing up randomly with stuffed animals, to this this is pretty amazing,” Daniel Fortner, who lives in Onslow County, said.

According to Wiles, they’ve set up Mariah’s Memory Fund with Navy Federal Credit Union to raise money for a permanent memorial at a park in the area.

The tents for the roadside memorial will be taken down this week. Mariah’s brothers will get to choose what stuffed animals from the memorial they’d like to keep. The rest will be donated to the Department of Social Services.

To donate to the fund, visit any Navy Federal in Onslow County.

