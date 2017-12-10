75,000 gallons of sewage spills into intracoastal waterway

Crews in Wrightsville Beach responded to a sanitary sewer overflow Saturday night around midnight. (Source: Pixabay)

Crews in Wrightsville Beach responded to a sanitary sewer overflow around midnight on Saturday.

Wrightsville Beach Town Manager, Tim Owens, said they received a call that sewage was "bubbling up" from a pipe near the Heidi Trask drawbridge.

Owens said the overflow was coming from a hole in the pipe that was about 4 inches by 4 inches.

According to a press release from the Wrightsville Beach public works director, William Squires, crews identified the problem as a failure on the NEI 1 force main.

Wrightsville Beach Public Works staff was able to stop the overflow and isolate the affected area by closing valves on both sides of the bridge.

Pump-and haul operations are being used to minimize service disruptions and environmental impacts while Public Works crews make the repairs to the force main.

Squires said about 75,000 gallons of untreated wastewater was discharged into the nearby intracoastal waterway.

Public Works and Sewer staff members are conducting water quality tests in various locations near the site. Initial results will be published in the next 24 hours.

Owens said the repair should be finished by Sunday night.

The spill was reported to the N.C. Division of Environmental Quality.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.