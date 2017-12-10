State historic site hosts eighteenth century Christmas

It was a different kind of Christmas Celebration at the Fort Anderson Historic Site in Brunswick County Sunday. (Source: WECT)

It was a different kind of Christmas celebration at the Fort Anderson historic site in Brunswick County Sunday.

The site hosted an Eighteenth Century Christmas, complete with games, drinks and food from the colonial times.

Organizers dressed up in clothes from the time period as well.

The event coordinator, Shannon Walker, says it’s a way for visitors to learn about what Christmas was like for people who lived more than 200 years ago. Walker said when she thought of hosting the event in 2011, she wanted to do something different than other Christmas events.

“I wanted to add an authenticity to it. You’re not going to see a Christmas tree here. We put greenery in the windows of St. Philips church the ruins of it. It gives folks a sight of Christmas that you normally wouldn’t see,” Walker said.

The program will also hold a candlelight service at 5 p.m. in the ruins of the eighteenth century church on the site.

