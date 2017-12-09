4-PEAT! Wallace-Rose Hill wins fourth straight state title - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

4-PEAT! Wallace-Rose Hill wins fourth straight state title

4-PEAT! Wallace-Rose Hill wins fourth straight state title

By: Connor DelPrete, Reporter
Wallace-Rose Hill won their fourth straight state title with a 35-28 victory over Reidsville in the 2A state championship. (Source: NCHSAA) Wallace-Rose Hill won their fourth straight state title with a 35-28 victory over Reidsville in the 2A state championship. (Source: NCHSAA)

Wallace-Rose Hill topped Reidsville in the 2A championship game 35-28, giving the Bulldogs their fourth straight state football title.

The Bulldogs, facing a fourth down in overtime, handed the ball to Desmond Newkirk for a one-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs the lead for good. The Wallace-Rose Hill defense came up with a fumble recovery on Reidsville's ensuing possession to seal the game.

Bulldog's head coach Kevin Motsinger ends his first season coaching Wallace-Rose Hill with a state championship trophy to bring back to Duplin County. Before the 2017 season started, Motsinger suffered severe burns from a gas explosion in his back yard and had to be transported to the burn center at UNC.

"Six months ago I was on the way to Chapel Hill, fighting for my life," Motsinger said after the game. "This time it was for fun we talked about that in the meeting earlier in the week. For our kids and our school it's been a great opportunity for our community with three schools here. I believe that's because god is in our schools. We've talked before that the reason I'm here is because God wanted me here."

Javonte Williams picked up MVP honors for his role in the Bulldogs win.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

