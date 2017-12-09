New Hanover football wins first state title since 1951

The New Hanover offense came alive in the second half and propelled the Wildcats to a win over A.C. Reynolds in the 3AA state championship. New Hanover and A.C. Reynolds went into the locker room knotted up 7-7 at halftime. The Wildcats called Wiz Vaughn's name often to pick up big first down in the second half. Vaughn scored on a short touchdown run to give New Hanover a 27-17 with six minutes left in the fourth. Francis Meehan, the team leader in interceptions, picked of...More >>
Wallace-Rose Hill topped Reidsville in the 2A championship game 35-28, giving the Bulldogs their fourth straight state football title. The Bulldogs, facing a fourth down in overtime, handed the ball to Desmond Newkirk for a one-yard touchdown to give the Bulldogs the lead for good. The Wallace-Rose Hill defense came up with a fumble recovery on Reidsville's ensuing possession to seal the game. Bulldog's head coach Kevin Motsinger ends his first season coaching Wa...
East Duplin's first loss of the 2017 football season could not have come at a worse time. The Panthers fell to the Hibriten Panthers in the 2AA football state championship 16-14.
Boston College upsets No. 1 Duke 89-84
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has won the Heisman Trophy, completing a climb from walk-on to one of the most accomplished players in the history of college football.
