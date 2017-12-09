Winter weather delays, cancels flights at ILM

A flurry of winter weather hitting the southern U.S. has delayed and canceled several flights departing and arriving at Wilmington International Airport (ILM). (Source: Wilmington International Airport)

A flurry of winter weather hitting the southern U.S. has delayed and canceled several flights departing and arriving at Wilmington International Airport (ILM).

"I have to be in Orlando, I was supposed to be there for a dinner tonight for work," said Nanci Gage, a passenger at ILM. "Maybe I'll make it for breakfast tomorrow, because I won't be at the dinner."

Gage had a flight from Wilmington to Orlando, with a layover in Charlotte. She said the flight from Wilmington to Charlotte was originally scheduled for noon, but was delayed until about 5 p.m.

Flights impacted Saturday by the snow and ice include a Delta flight to Atlanta and several American Airlines flights to Charlotte.

